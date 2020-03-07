Czech Lion awards ceremony to take place Saturday evening

The annual Czech Lion film awards are set to take place at Prague’s Rudolfinum on Saturday evening. Owners by Jiří Havelka has the most nominations with 12, followed by Václav Marhoul’s The Painted Bird with 11 and Old-Timers by Martin Dušek and Ondřej Provazník, which is in the running for 10 prizes.

Among those presenting the awards will be Eduard Marek, a one-time member of the anti-Communist resistance and political prisoner, and Simon Mawer, a British writer whose novels have explored Czech themes.