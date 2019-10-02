Czech leaders pay tribute to late Karel Gott

Tribute have been paid to the Czech pop singer Karel Gott, who has died at the age of 80. President Miloš Zeman said that his death was extremely said news for the entire country. He said the singer had devoted his life to generations and was an artist with a capital A.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said Karel Gott had accompanied him from his youth on and done the same for the nation. Referring to the pop star as “master”, he said Gott was one of the greatest of Czechs.

The country’s foreign minister, Tomáš Petříček, said few had done as much as the singer for the good name of the Czech Republic internationally.