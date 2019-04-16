Czech leaders offer to assist in efforts to repair Notre-Dame

Czech leaders have offered to assist in efforts to restore Notre-Dame after the famous French cathedral was severely damaged by fire on Monday evening. President Miloš Zeman said Prague Castle restorers could take part in renovation work on Paris’s world famous landmark. In a letter to President Emmanuel Macron, he said the Czech nation were thinking of the French at this difficult time.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš also said the Czech Republic was ready to help France repair Notre-Dame, including financially. He said Prague would wait on a French government decision on how to proceed with the renovation and the organisation of a collection.