Czech ‘king of tantra’ massage faces rape charges

The police have filed criminal charges against the so-called ‘king of tantra’, massage therapist Richard Vojík. Investigators say he allegedly sexually abused clients over a number of years, the daily Právo reports.

Several women who attended his massage and intimacy courses described Vojík as a sexual predator who initiated unwanted contact for his own pleasure.

At least two women characterised it as rape, including one who said he had unprotected intercourse with her after she was drugged, according to Právo.