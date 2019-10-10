Czech kindergarten directors say quality of education at risk

About 500 heads of nursery schools and kindergartens throughout the Czech Republic have complained in a letter to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) that pre-school education is being neglected.
The letter charges that Minister of Education Robert Plaga (ANO) has failed to invest in kindergartens despite increasing numbers of children being enrolled.
There has been a marked rise in class size after pre-school attendance was made compulsory in order for disadvantaged families to receive certain social benefits.
Pre-school teachers often now have up to 28 children in their classrooms, the headmasters say.
