Czech killed by avalanche in Austrian Alps

A Czech mountaineer was killed by an avalanche in the Austrian Alps on Saturday, local media reported. The 27-year-old was hiking with his Czech friend in Austria's western Tyrol region when an avalanche hit. The other mountaineer is reported to be unhurt.

The death of a Czech national in the Austrian Alps was confirmed by Czech Foreign Ministry spokesman Robert Řehák, who urged Czechs in the region to exercise caution since the danger of avalanches in the region is currently extremely high.