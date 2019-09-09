Czech kayaker Jiří Prskavec wins third World Cup title in Prague

The Czech Republic’s Jiří Prskavec won the overall title at the Canoe Slalom World Cup Final in Prague on Sunday, with a win in the men’s single-seater kayak category (K1). It marked his third World Cup win.

Prskavec’s teammate and fellow European champion Vít Přindiš placed second and Frenchman Boris Neveu finished third. For the season, Prskavec ended with 319 points, ahead of Slovenia’s Peter Kauzer, with 266, and Přindiš with 262.

In the women’s event, the Czech slalom canoeist Tereza Fišerová finished third in the C1, behind Great Britain’s Kimberley Woods and new champion Jessica Fox of Australia.