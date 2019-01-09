Czech jobless rate climbs slightly to 3.1 percent

Unemployment in the Czech Republic rose from 2.8 percent in November to 3.1 percent in December, according to official figures released on Wednesday. The increase followed a four-month period of stagnation.

However, December’s unemployment rate was still lower than the same time the previous year, when it stood at 3.8 percent.

The total number of people out of work last month was the lowest for December since 1996. The vacant jobs figure was up both month-on-month and year-on-year.