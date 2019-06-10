Czech jobless number lowest in 22 years

Unemployment in the Czech Republic fell to 2.6 percent in May from 2.7 percent the previous month, according to official figures released on Monday. Some 200,675 people were out of work in May, the lowest number recorded since the same month in 1997.
Meanwhile, the number of vacant positions grew to almost 347,000, the Office of Labour said.
Analysts said that unemployment was close to the lowest level it could reach, with the number set to grow slightly in the summer because of new graduates.
