Czech job market has highest number of vacancies

The Czech Republic has the highest number of job vacancies in the European Union, according to figures released by Eurostat on Monday.

According to quarterly data on the ratio of job vacancies and the number of occupied posts, the Czech Republic had 5.4 percent unoccupied positions compared to the EU average of 2.2 percent.

A year ago the Czech Republic had 3.6 percent unoccupied positions. It is followed by Belgium (3.5 percent), The Netherlands (3.1 percent) and Germany (2.9 percent).