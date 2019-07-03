Czech Jewish community recorded 347 anti-Semitic incidents in 2018

Ruth Fraňková
03-07-2019
The Czech Federation of Jewish Communities recorded 347 anti-Semitic incidents, which is more than in the previous years, the Czech News Agency reported on Wednesday.

While physical attacks and discrimination remain uncommon, the incidence of anti-Semitic hate speech on the Internet is on the rise. Nearly 93 percent of all cases reported happened on the Internet, mainly on extreme right and anti-liberal websites.

According to the report, the Czech Republic still remains a relatively safe country in comparison to other central and western European countries.

