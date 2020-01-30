Czech Jewish community receives confirmed tombstone fragments paving Prague pedestrian zone

The head of the Jewish Community in Prague on Thursday received three cobblestones identified by city authorities as having being made of Jewish tombstones.

The fragments come from 28. října street in Prague 1, a community official told the Czech News Agency.

Last autumn, Prague City Hall signed a memorandum pledging to remove fragments of Jewish tombstones used as cobblestones in the city centre and return them to the community.

Jewish community of Prague chairman František Bányai said they will be deposited at the Old Jewish Cemetery in the Žižkov district.

Fragments paving parts of Wenceslas Square and the Prague high street Na Příkopě likelty came mainly from a derelict 19th century Jewish cemetery in Chomutov, north Bohemia.

They were used to repair the pedestrian zone ahead of a 1987 visit to Prague by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. A project called ‘Finding the Lost Face of Jewish Cemeteries’ is working with the city to identify the fragments.