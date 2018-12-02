Czech Jewish community celebrates Chanukah

The Czech Jewish community in Prague is celebrating the start of Chanukah which this year starts on December 2nd and ends on December 10th.

On Dec 6th representatives of the Jewish community, cultural figures and diplomats will attend the traditional lighting of the Menorah on Jan Palach square, just outside the historic Jewish Quarter of Prague.

The Menorah lighting ceremony was established in 2006 by one of Prague’s Jewish congregations. This year the Menorah is to be decorated with a Czech flag marking the centenary of the birth of Czechoslovakia.