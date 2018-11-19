Czech internet access grows but still lags European average

Some 80 percent have Czech households have access to the internet, according to figures released on Monday by the Czech Statistics Office. This represents an increase on five years ago, when 67 percent of the country’s households were able to get online. However, this country is lagging behind the European average – which was 87 percent last year – in this regard.

The number of Czechs making use of social media this year reached 4.5 million, a 50 increase on 2013.