Czech intelligence service warns of growing threat of paramilitary groups

The Czech BIS intelligence service has warned of the growing danger of paramilitary groups, which have around 2,000 members in total, iDnes.cz reported. BIS says that some such militia groups are attempting to forge ties with state organisations and members of the national and local police forces, the news site said.

In its latest report on extremism in the Czech Republic, the Ministry of the Interior writes that some paramilitary groups are xenophobic, racist and fiercely opposed to Czech foreign policy. However, they frequently disguise their ideological leanings and promote “defence education”.

iDnes.cz reported that the groups learn how to handle pistols, knives and other weapons and often believe that the Czech Republic could overnight be flooded with migrants keen to subjugate the local population.