Czech inspectors search for metric ton of possible Salmonella-infected Polish beef

Days after announcing they had traced all deliveries of Polish beef infected with the Salmonella virus, Czech veterinary inspectors now say another metric ton of suspect beef from the same source was imported into the country.
Polish authorities informed their Czech counterparts about another shipment of 1,164 kilogrammes of potentially infected meat under the terms of a rapid alert system, Czech Television reports.
Last week, the Czech Republic introduced strict controls on all beef imports from Poland.
