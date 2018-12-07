Czech industrial growth up 6.7 pct in October

Czech industrial production grew by 6.7 percent year on year in October, after somewhat weaker performance in recent months, data from the Czech Statistical Office show.
New orders reached double digit growth, suggesting that recent weakness could be related to one-offs.
Manufacturing grew by 7.7 percent, supported by strong automobile production, up 8.8 percent in annual terms after falling in the previous two months.
