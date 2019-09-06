Czech industrial growth slightly up in July

The Czech Republic’s year-on-year industrial production figures grew by 0.1 percent in July, factoring in the difference of two working days, the Czech Statists Office reported on Friday. Unadjusted, the increase was 5.6 percent.

The main drivers of growth were the automobile industry, electrical equipment production and manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products.

The country’s external trade balance in goods ended with a surplus of 0.1 billion crowns in July, compared to a deficit of 8.2 billion in the same month last year. Exports grew year-on-year by 8.4 percent to 289.5 billion crowns and imports by 5.1 percent to 289.5 billion crowns.