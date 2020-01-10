Czech industrial growth down in November

The Czech Republic’s year-on-year industrial production figures dropped by 3.2 percent in November, the Czech Statistics Office reported on Friday. Unadjusted for working days, the decrease was 5.7 percent. The development was affected mainly by lower production of motor vehicles, other transport equipment and machinery.

The country’s external balance in good ended in a surplus of CZK 10.2 billion, which was by 6.9 billion lower than in the previous year.

Exports decreased year-on-year by 6.2% to CZK 325.5 billion, while imports fell by 4.4% to CZK 315.4 billion.