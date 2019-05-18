Czech indie-pop band Lake Malawi in Eurovision final

The Czech indie-pop band Lake Malawi will compete in Saturday’s final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.

The popular band, fronted by singer-songwriter Albert Černý, reached the final with the song Friend of a Friend.

They will be up against finalists from Albania, North Macedonia, Russia, Sweden and The Netherlands, among others.

Černý said he and the other band members mainly wanted to savour the experience.

Lake Malawi has played over 300 gigs in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Austria and Britain.