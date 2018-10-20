Czech Indian summer over as autumn arrives

The Indian summer that the Czech Republic has been enjoying recently is now over, meteorologists say. Next week daytime highs are not expected to exceed around 11 degrees Celsius while rain is also forecast. The information comes from a regular four-week outlook issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to decline further in the second half of coming four-week period. However, they will be in line with long-term averages for the time of year, forecasters said.