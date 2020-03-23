Czech Hussite Museum launches ‘Tábor 1420/2020’ outdoor exhibition

The Hussite Museum in Tábor has opened an outdoor exhibition called ‘Tábor 1420/2020’, which commemorates 600 years since the city in southern Bohemia was founded.

Through 16 panels installed at various locations, the exhibition describes the history of Tábor, founded by the Hussites, through texts, photographs, drawings and comics.

The exhibition is set to run through 31 October. Certain aspects of ‘Tábor 1420/2020’ will not be in place until after the state of emergency regarding the coronavirus ends.