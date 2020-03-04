Czech humanitarian aid to Greece could be sent by end of week, says interior minister

The Czech Republic will do the outmost to prevent a re-run of the migration crisis of 2015 and humanitarian aid in the form of material gathered from Czech firefighter supplies could be sent to Greece by the end of this week, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček said in the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday.

He went on to say that the Czech Republic has also offered a lump sum of EUR 1 million in immediate financial aid to Greece and can also offer 20 policemen as part of the Frontex European Border and Coast Guard Agency.

Greece is currently dealing with a new wave of thousands of migrants released by Turkey in a move that has been condemned by the Czech Chamber of Deputies as breaking the 2016 EU-Turkey agreement where Turkey promised to stop migrants moving through their country into Europe in exchange for financial help.