Czech humanitarian aid supplies to Greece to be transported by firefighters on Friday

Czech humanitarian aid supplies to Greece, including electric generators, pumps and tents, will be transported from the Czech Republic on Friday by firefighters from the national centre for co-ordinating humanitarian aid in the West Bohemian town of Zbiroh, a spokeswoman for the Czech fire corps said on Thursday.

The government on Wednesday agreed to send humanitarian aid to Greece in order to prevent a re-run of the migration crisis of 2015. Interior Minister Jan Hamáček also offered a lump sum of EUR one million in immediate financial aid to Greece and 20 policemen who could serve as part of the Frontex European Border and Coast Guard Agency.

Greece is currently dealing with a new wave of thousands of migrants released by Turkey in a move that has been condemned by the Czech Chamber of Deputies as breaking the 2016 EU-Turkey agreement where Turkey promised to stop migrants moving through their country into Europe in Exchange for financial help.