Czech houses of worship to mark Red Wednesday

The Czech Republic is for the first time celebrating Red Wednesday, a global event whose goal is to remember those who cannot practise their faith freely throughout the world.

In a show of solidarity, a number of churches, synagogues and other religious sites throughout the country will be illuminated in red during the evening. In Prague, these include the St. Nicholas Church on Old Town Square and the Old-New Synagogue in Josefov, the historic Jewish quarter.

A conference on the role of religion in society is also underway in Prague, attended by representatives of Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), the pontifical foundation that launched the Red Wednesday initiative in support of persecuted Christians.