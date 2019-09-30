Czech households' debt rose by more than CZK 9 billion in August

Czech households' debt to banks and credit unions rose by CZK 9.24 billion to almost CZK 1.713 trillion in August when compared with July data, this according to statistics released by the Czech National Bank on Monday. In year-on-year terms the rise was higher than CZK 101.9 billion. The debt of non-financial corporations rose by CZK 16 billion compared to July and currently amounted to 1.145 trillion crowns. In year-on-year terms, this was a CZK 42 billion increase.

Household debt has been rising continuously since February 2016, with mortgages making up roughly three-quarters of the entire debt, according to the Czech National Bank.