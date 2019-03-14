Czech household debt reaches 2.32 trillion crowns

Czech household debt reached 2.32 trillion crowns in the last quarter of 2018, according to data released by the Banking and Non-banking Credit Register on Thursday.

Year-on-year, the debt burden increased by 177 billion crowns, or 8.3 percent. To the contrary, high-risk debt, where clients failed to pay off at least three instalments in a row, dropped by 4.5 billion crowns to 34.6 billion crowns.

One of the main factors behind the increasing overall debt burden is attributed to rising house prices.