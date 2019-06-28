Czech household debt at banks rises to CZK 1.684 billion

Czech households' debts to banks and credit unions rose by 10.6 billion crowns to almost 1.684 billion in May, data published by the central bank on Friday show.

In annual terms, debts rose by 106.6 billion crowns. Housing loans account for about three quarters of household debt.

Debts of non-financial corporations rose by more than 3.1 billion to 1.117 billion crowns in May, up 53.6 billion in annual terms.