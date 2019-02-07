Czech hotels report record number of tourists in 2018

Czech hotels and other accommodation facilities saw a record number of tourists in 2018. According to the data released by the Czech Statistical Office on Thursday, the overall number of tourists accommodated in Czech hotels, bed and breakfasts and camps reached 21.3 million, which is an increase of 6.4 percent on the previous year.

The number of overnight stays in the Czech Republic increased as well, reaching over 55 million. Over 10.6 million foreign tourists visited the country last year. The biggest number came from Germany, followed by visitors from Slovakia, Poland and China.