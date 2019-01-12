Czech Holocaust survivor George Brady dies at age 90

Czech-born Holocaust survivor George Brady has died in Toronto at the age of 90, the Czech News Agency reported on Saturday, citing his nephew and former culture minister Daniel Herman.

The Auschwitz survivor has lived in Canada since 1951. In 2016, he became a central figure in the Czechoslovak Independence Day celebrations getting recognition from institutions around the country after he had been reportedly crossed off the list of nominees for a state award from President Zeman.

Mr Brady received numerous distinctions and awards including the Karel Kramář Medal from Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka for his efforts in support of democracy and human rights, which included educating students about the Holocaust and supporting Czech expats abroad.