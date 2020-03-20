Czech hockey legend Vladimir Zábrodský dies at 97

Czech hockey legend Vladimír Zábrodský has died at the age of 97, the Czech Hockey Union said on Friday. Mr. Zábrodsky died in his home in Sweden, where he emigrated in 1965.

The two-time world champion (1947, 1949) and silver medal winner at the 1948 Winter Olympics was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame in 1997.

He played in the Czechoslovak First Ice Hockey League for LTC Praha from 1940 to 1950, Spartak ČKD Sokolovo from 1950 to 1960, and Bohemians ČKD Praha from 1963 to 1965, collecting 306 goals.