Czech historian Michal Frankl wins prestigious ERC grant

Czech historian Michal Frankl, a senior researcher at the Masaryk Institute and Archives of the Czech Academy of Sciences, has won a prestigious European Research Council (ERC) Grant of nearly two million euros with a project on refugees and Central European countries citizens in the 20th century.
Mr. Frankl, who has published widely on the history of antisemitism, refugee policies, and the Holocaust in the Bohemian lands and East-Central Europe, is the first Czech scientist in the field of humanities to win the ERC grant.
