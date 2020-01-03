Czech Health Ministry to appeal Belgium verdict on Diag Human case

The Czech Health Ministry will appeal the Belgium verdict in the Diag Human case at the country’s High Court, a spokesperson for the ministry said on Friday.
The verdict, according to which the Czech Republic should pay Diag Human 14.5 billion crowns for not protecting the company’s investments in the Czech Republic, was delivered at the end of December.
Diag Human sued the Czech Republic in several countries for thwarted business in blood plasma trade, but the verdicts in the USA, the Netherlands, Austria, Liechtenstein, France and the United Kingdom, all favored the Czech Republic.
President Zeman uses Christmas message to warn against green ‘false prophets’
Vánočka – a Christmas Eve sweetbread steeped in symbolism
Czech rail operators to plough billions into fleets in coming years
From Lukashenko’s Wrath to “goulash on steroids” – the Václav Havel cookbook
Most popular articles of 2019