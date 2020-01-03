Czech Health Ministry to appeal Belgium verdict on Diag Human case

The Czech Health Ministry will appeal the Belgium verdict in the Diag Human case at the country’s High Court, a spokesperson for the ministry said on Friday.

The verdict, according to which the Czech Republic should pay Diag Human 14.5 billion crowns for not protecting the company’s investments in the Czech Republic, was delivered at the end of December.

Diag Human sued the Czech Republic in several countries for thwarted business in blood plasma trade, but the verdicts in the USA, the Netherlands, Austria, Liechtenstein, France and the United Kingdom, all favored the Czech Republic.