Czech growing season to increase by up to 30 days over next 30 years

The growing season in the Czech Republic will increase by up to one month over the next 30 years due to the growing average temperature, scientists from Brno’s Mendel University told a conference dedicated to climate change on Thursday.

The early onset of spring will significantly increase the risks of summer droughts and increase damages to harvest caused by spring frosts. Czechs can also expect longer period of droughts, more extreme weather fluctuations and more frequent tropical days, the scientists said.