Czech Gripens on mission to protect airspace over Baltic states

Daniela Lazarová
30-08-2019 updated
Five Czech Gripen fighter jets departed on a NATO mission to protect the airspace of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Friday. The Baltic states do not have supersonic jets of their own, and allied members take turns defending their airspace.

Czech pilots will be deployed at Amari base in Estonia until the end of the year, and undertake the mission in cooperation with alliance members Belgium and Denmark.

 
 
 
