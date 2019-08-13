Czech grain harvest set to outdo 2018

Ian Willoughby
13-08-2019
The Czech Republic’s grain harvest should be 8 percent higher this year than in 2018, according to official estimates released on Tuesday. When it comes to cereals, both yield per hectare and total area sowing area have increased on last year.

By contrast the oilseed rape harvest is expected to fall by 15.3 percent this year. Earlier estimates for both crops had been higher.

 
 
 
