Czech gov’t to declare day of mourning for singer Karel Gott

The government plans to declare a day of mourning on Saturday, October 12, when the funeral of singer Karel Gott takes place. He is to be buried in Prague with state honours following a memorial service at St. Vitus Cathedral.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) told journalists on Friday morning the details were still being worked out, adding that it is “logistically quite demanding because the public interest is huge.”

Karel Gott passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 after suffering from acute leukaemia. He sold tens of millions of albums in a career spanning almost six decades.