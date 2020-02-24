Czech gov’t supports bill to facilitate class action lawsuits

The government has backed a bill to introduce class action to Czech law, thereby allowing people with identical or similar claims to assert these in court jointly, in single proceedings.
Czech law to some extent already de facto allows for jointly asserting claims, for example in consumer disputes, but current regulation is rather fragmentary.
The Ministry of Justice, which drafted the bill, says it will reduce costs for all parties concerned, and reduce the administrative burden on courts.
Archaeologists unearth seven graves dating back to Great Moravian Empire
“Einstein in Bohemia” – Part II: how alienation in ‘half-barbaric’ Prague led him to a new theory of gravity, eventual love of a free Czechoslovakia
“Einstein in Bohemia” – part 1: how a Prague sojourn sparked his theory of general relativity, journey of self-discovery
Valentine’s Day 1945 - When the Americans bombed Prague
Film about tragic fate of great Czech actress highlights communist atrocities in the 1950s