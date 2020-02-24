Broadcast Archive

Czech gov’t supports bill to facilitate class action lawsuits

Brian Kenety
24-02-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The government has backed a bill to introduce class action to Czech law, thereby allowing people with identical or similar claims to assert these in court jointly, in single proceedings.

Czech law to some extent already de facto allows for jointly asserting claims, for example in consumer disputes, but current regulation is rather fragmentary.

The Ministry of Justice, which drafted the bill, says it will reduce costs for all parties concerned, and reduce the administrative burden on courts.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 