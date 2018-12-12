Czech gov’t agrees with FinMin, central bank to not yet set target date for adopting Euro

The government has approved a joint recommendation by the Ministry of Finance and Czech National Bank not to set a target date for adopting the euro for the time being.

The decision is based on information contained in the annual assessment of the Czech Republic’s fulfilment of the Maastricht convergence criteria and economic alignment with the Euro area.

This annual assessment, which maps out the country’s economic preparedness for adopting the common European currency, has been taken every year since 2004, when the Czech Republic joined the European Union.

According to the central bank, the Czech Republic will probably be compliant this year with all the Maastricht convergence criteria except for the exchange rate criterion, as it does not yet participate in the relevant mechanism. Continued compliance with these criteria is likely in the medium term.