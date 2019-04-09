Czech government withholds contribution for maintenance of Czech war graves in Russia

The Czech government will not make its annual contribution to the maintenance of Czech war graves in Russia this year, Jakub Fajnor from the Defence Ministry’s press department told the ctk news agency.

Fajnor said the government had so decided because Russia had been neglecting the graves of Czechoslovak legionaries for some time.

The overall amount of money spent on Czech war graves abroad has been raised from four to five million, but it will be divided between other countries maintaining war graves and monuments to Czech war veterans.