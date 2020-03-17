Czech government under fire for being unprepared to deal with pandemic

Five opposition parties have called on the government to be more open about the state of the coronavirus epidemic in the Czech Republic, available supplies of protective gear and possible crisis scenarios which may develop. The public should know how the situation in the Czech Republic can develop and what the measures will be, the leaders of TOP 09, the Civic Democrats, The Pirate Party, the Mayors and Independents and the Christian Democrats said in a joint statement on Monday.

The head of the Czech Medical Chamber Milan Kubek said the country had not been adequately prepared to deal with a pandemic which was presently most visible in the desperate lack of facemasks and disinfectants even for medical staff and the long queues of patients waiting to get tested for COVID- 19.

According to Czech Radio the Czech Republic is 42nd on the Global Health Security Index which reflects individual countries’ preparedness to deal with a pandemic. In Europe, the country placed behind Poland, Hungary and Albania.