Czech government to help China combat coronavirus with material aid and money

The Czech Republic is to purchase CZK 5 million in medical supplies to help China combat the coronavirus emergency, the minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, told reporters. He said that acquiring the materials from Czech companies would not threaten the availability of such medical aids on the Czech market. Another CZK 5 million in financial assistance will be donated to the World Health Organisation to help fund its efforts to keep the coronavirus under control.

The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, had earlier said that the country would only help China financially and was not in a position to send medical supplies.