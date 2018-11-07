Czech government to debate withdrawal from UN migration pact

The Czech government has reportedly decided not to join the UN migration pact but will formally debate the move this coming Wednesday. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) has argued that the agreement fails to distinguish between legal and illegal migration. A decision is expected following the debate.

The Czech Republic, along with 191 other UN member states, in July approved the non-binding Global Compact for Migration, which aims to offer better protection to migrants and refugees.

The document will be officially signed in December, in Morocco. Two other Central European countries, Austria and Hungary, have already withdrawn from the agreement, as have the United States and Australia.