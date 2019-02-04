Czech government recognises Guaido as interim president of Venezuela

The Czech government on Monday recognised Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela. The move was announced by the minister of the interior, Jan Hamáček, who said it had come in response to a proposal from the country’s foreign minister, Tomáš Petříček.

A number of other European Union states also recognised Mr. Guaido on Monday.

Mr. Guaido declared himself president last month and was recognised by the US and a number of Latin American states. Russia and China back President Nicolas Maduro.