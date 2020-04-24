Czech government lifts ban on free movement and travel abroad

The Czech government has lifted the ban on the free movement of people as of Friday, April 24, and decided that people can move outside in groups of up to ten, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch announced at a press conference on Thursday evening. Mr. Vojtěch said that the latest favourable developments related to the Covid-19 situation had enabled the cabinet to lift the restrictions. The lifting of the ban also means that people can travel abroad.

Upon returning to the Czech Republic, they will have to produce a negative test for coronavirus or go into two-week quarantine. This measure only applies to Czech citizens and residents.

The State Security Council has severely limited free movement in the Czech Republic since March 16 with several exemptions including going to work, necessary visits of family, purchases of food and vital supplies, and going to the doctor.