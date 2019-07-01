Czech government debt up CZK 4.7 billion in 1Q

The Czech Republic's government debt rose by CZK 4.7 billion year on year in the first quarter of 2019. The debt now stands at CZK 1.837 trillion, according to Czech Statistical Office data.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, debt increased by CZK 101.9 billion, and the debt ratio increased by 1.43 percentage points. The debt ratio is now 33.99 percent of GDP, down 1.8 percentage points in annual terms.

The Czech Republic has among the lowest debt to GDP ratio in the European Union. Only Estonia, Luxembourg and Bulgaria surpass it.