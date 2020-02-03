Czech government approves cancelation of direct flights with China starting from Sunday

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic the Czech government has approved the cancellation of direct flights to and from China for an indefinite period. The new measure will come into effect on Sunday, February 9, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told Czech Television.

The start date is adjusted so that around 100 Czech citizens, who are in China and want to return home, have the opportunity, Mr Babiš said. If some Czechs do remain stranded in China, the state is ready to send a government plane.

Prague Airport currently runs 12 direct flights a week with China, which transported 188,000 passengers in 2019.