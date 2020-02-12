Czech geneticists breed chicken immune to avian retrovirus

Scientists from the Institute of Molecular Genetics of the Czech Academy of Sciences have bred a genetically modified chicken that is immune to the avian retrovirus known as ALV-J, which causes tumours and immunosuppression in infected chickens.

Jiří Hejnar, one of the geneticists from the institute, told Czech Radio that the new discovery could help strengthen resistance to the virus particularly in Asian farms and that the concept the scientists used could also be applied to other viral infections such as bird flu.

How to specifically implement the method in practice is still being discussed.