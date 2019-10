The 17th Czechoslovak Genealogical Society International (CGSI) Conference will take place from October 15-19 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The focus of the biennial conference is to learn techniques for genealogical research in both the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and to explore the region’s history and culture.

Mila Šašková-Pierce, professor emerita at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will present the keynote address "Czech Immigration and Language Influence in Lincoln."