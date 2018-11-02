Czech gender pay gap second widest in EU

Women in the Czech Republic earn on average 80,000 crowns less per year than men do, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Jana Maláčová told a news conference convened ahead of European Equal Pay Day.

"The difference in pay for women and men is 22 percent and the second highest in the entire European Union,” she said, calling fair remuneration for women and men "a crucial economic issue".

The gap is wider in the Czech private sector than in the public sector, she said. In the EU, on average women are paid 16 percent less than men, according to Eurostat.